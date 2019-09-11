Andre Roberts, Taron Johnson not practicing for Bills

Buffalo Bills kick returner/wide receiver Andre Roberts will not practice Wednesday as he continues to recover from a quadriceps injury. He did not play in the season opener.

Defensive back Taron Johnson will not practice after suffering a hamstring injury against the New York Jets. Head coach Sean McDermott said Johnson is day to day.

He said Siran Neal "did a nice job" in place of Johnson after the injury. "We have confidence in the guys we have in tere," McDermott said.

Tight end Tyler Kroft will be limited in practice as he continues to recover from a broken foot.

Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips did not practice with an illness.

Lorenzo Alexander, John Brown and Ty Nsekhe will be on veteran rest days and will not practice as the Bills begin preparations for the New York Giants.

•••

Asked about whether the Bills sent the hits on quarterback Josh Allen by the Jets' Henry Johnson to the league office, McDermott said, "We're moving on to the Giants."

•••

On the Giants' injury front, coach Pat Shurmur told reporters in New York that wide receiver Sterling Shepard is in concussion protocol and linebacker Kareem Martin will be out with a knee injury.