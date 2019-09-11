Bona wins fourth straight Little Three golf title

Nolan Ditcher, a graduate student from Randolph, shot the only below-par round of the day, a 2-under-par 68 in the morning, in leading St. Bonaventure to its fourth straight Little Three men’s golf championship at the Bartlett Country Club in Olean.

The Bonnies four low scorers in both the morning and afternoon rounds added up to 289 each for an overall 578 total. That was 20 strokes better than Canisius (598). Niagara was three back of Canisius at 601.

Ditcher shot 68-74-142 to win medalist honors by three strokes over Bona teammate Christian Chapman, a junior from Victor, 75-70-145, Jaret Chipman of Canisius 75-70-145 and Ryan Sabo of Niagara, a freshman from Burlington, Ont., 73-72-145.

Ditcher, who earned a bid to the 2020 Porter Cup with the victory, carded birdies on two of his first three holes – the par-4 first and the par-3 third. After finishing the front nine even par he birdied Nos. 11 and 12 and 17 coming in.

It was the Bonnies’ 42th win in the 66 editions of the Little Three Tournament. It was the first time Bona hosted the event at Bartlett, its home course. Canisius last won in 2015. Niagara in 2003.

Last year’s medalist, Jack Geise of St. Bonaventure, tied for 12th place individually with 79-72-151.