Buffalo blues prodigy Hayden Fogle will headline a Sept. 23 benefit concert for ONE8FIFTY, a local organization dedicated to increasing organ donations in New York.

The 19-year-old guitarist will join special guests Sue Kincaid and Doug Yeomans at the 5:30 p.m. show at the Sportsmens Tavern, 326 Amherst St.

Tickets are $20 and are available at the door or at sportsmensbuffalo.com.