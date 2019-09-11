BARBEE, Jimmy T. "Jim"

January 23, 1947 - July 12, 2019. Raised in Columbia, Kentucky, a place that Jim always carried in his heart, he was a true renaissance man. Jim's professional career started in criminal justice in Dayton, Ohio and took him to Columbus, Ohio before Boulder, Colorado. In 1985, Jim settled the family in a beautiful "Front Range home" and began his twenty-five (25) year career as a Corrections Specialist in the National Institute of Corrections, which is part of the U.S. Department of Justice Bureau of Prisons. Jim traveled the United States and worked with sheriffs and criminal justice professionals to advance the conditions and leadership cultures of local jails. Jim's professional passion over the years came to be the "Jail to Community Initiative" which sought to assist formerly incarcerated individuals in successfully re-integrating back into society. Jim also served as the National Institute of Corrections point person with the National Sheriffs Institute and Association. In 2007, Jim's career took him to Washington, D.C. where he retired in 2012. He then moved to Buffalo, New York to be closer to his beloved family. Jim was also a consummate volunteer. In Boulder, Colorado, he served as a volunteer firefighter with the Left Hand Fire Protection District and Boulder Community Food Share. An Episcopalian, Jim was a Vestry member of Columbus's Trinity Church, Boulder's St. John's Church, Buffalo's Trinity Episcopal, and an active member at Christ Church in Alexandria, Virginia. In Buffalo, he served the people through volunteering at the Friends of the Night homeless shelter and Habitat for Humanity. Jim had a true zest for life. Whether it was riding motorcycles, climbing the Rocky Mountains, or spending time with friends, Jim enjoyed every moment of his journey. What brought him his greatest joy was his family. Married to the love of his life, Karen Augsperger Barbee for 49 years, Jim adored her as well as his daughter Jennifer Barbee, son-in-law, Steve Earnhart, and granddaughter, Amelia Ruby Earnhart. In May 2018, Jim was diagnosed with advanced Pancreatic Cancer. He underwent his medical treatments with the same grace and kindness for which he was known. A Celebration of Jim's life will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church on Wednesday, September 18 at 5pm with a reception at Trinity to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice.