BAGAROZZO, Ralph A., Jr.

BAGAROZZO - Ralph A., Jr. Of Buffalo, entered into rest September 9, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Josephine (nee Bertola) Bagarozzo; devoted father of James (Debra) Bagarozzo, Sharon (Aldo) Ferrelli, and Lisa Bagarozzo (Bart); cherished grandfather of Sherri (Joshua) Belisle, Traci (Tommy) Robbins, Lori (Scott) Madsen, Dante Stachoski, and Ariana Stachoski; adored great-grandfather of Jeffrey, Claire, and Jesse; loving son of the late Anna and Ralph Bagarozzo Sr.; dear brother of Mildred (Ben) Scinta, Frank (Karen) Bagarozzi, Joanne Bagarozzo, and Frances (Michael) Loughran; also survived by loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Thursday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Amelia's Church, 2999 Eggert Rd., Tonawanda, on Friday morning at 9 o'clock. Please assemble at church. Entombment Mount Calvary Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com