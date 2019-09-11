ARNOLD, Richard P.

ARNOLD - Richard P. Suddenly, September 5, 2019 of Jacksonville, FL, age 60. Beloved husband of Shari Ann (Speaker) Arnold;

dear father of Antoinette Arnold and Nicholas Arnold; loving grandfather of Katrina, Jasmine, Selena and Logan; son of Patricia (Schroeder) and the late Robert J. Arnold; brother of Elizabeth (Charles) Brown and Robert Arnold; step-son of the late Louis C. Panepinto and step-brother of Louis Panepinto. Friends may call Thursday 2-4 and 7-9 pm at the Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, inc., 3290 Delaware Ave. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 9:30 am at St. John the Baptist Church, 1085 Englewood Ave. Online condolences offered at

