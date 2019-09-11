Share this article

Area colleges (Sept. 12)

Wednesday’s results

MEN’S SOCCER

Buffalo State 9, Morrisville State 0

BS (6-0-0): Theo Pencic 3g-2a; Zak Shaibi g-2a

Medaille 4, Thiel 1

M (1-2-1): Mitchell Ali 3g

Genessee CC 14, Niagara CCC 0

Mercyhurst North East 1, Jamestown CC 1

Daemen at Gannon, ppd.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Buffalo State 5, D’Youville 1

BS (3-3): Alexis Hansen g-a

Daemen 3, Le Moyne 1

D (3-0): Grace Shanahan g-a; Sarah Kenny 2a

Medaille 2, Thiel 1

M (2-3-0): Kristen Kline g; Amanda Arnold g.

Mercyhurst North East 7, Jamestown CC 2

Allegheny at Fredonia, ppd.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Elmira 25-25-24-25, Hilbert 18-10-26-17

H (0-5): Ashley Repine 11 kills, 12 digs

Fredonia 25-21-22-25-15, Penn State Behrend 20-25-25-18-13

F (3-6): Booth Emma 14 kills, 9 digs

MEN’S TENNIS

Daemen at Edinboro, ppd.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Daemen at Edinboro, ppd.

