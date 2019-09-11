Area colleges (Sept. 12)

Wednesday’s results
MEN’S SOCCER
Buffalo State 9, Morrisville State 0
BS (6-0-0): Theo Pencic 3g-2a; Zak Shaibi g-2a
Medaille 4, Thiel 1
M (1-2-1): Mitchell Ali 3g
Genessee CC 14, Niagara CCC 0
Mercyhurst North East 1, Jamestown CC 1
Daemen at Gannon, ppd.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Buffalo State 5, D’Youville 1
BS (3-3): Alexis Hansen g-a
Daemen 3, Le Moyne 1
D (3-0): Grace Shanahan g-a; Sarah Kenny 2a
Medaille 2, Thiel 1
M (2-3-0): Kristen Kline g; Amanda Arnold g.
Mercyhurst North East 7, Jamestown CC 2
Allegheny at Fredonia, ppd.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Elmira 25-25-24-25, Hilbert 18-10-26-17
H (0-5): Ashley Repine 11 kills, 12 digs
Fredonia 25-21-22-25-15, Penn State Behrend 20-25-25-18-13
F (3-6): Booth Emma 14 kills, 9 digs
MEN’S TENNIS
Daemen at Edinboro, ppd.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Daemen at Edinboro, ppd.
