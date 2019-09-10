Verizon announces 15 Niagara County grants totaling $381,000

Verizon Media awarded 15 grants to not-for-profit organizations in Niagara County Monday, totaling $381,470.

When it acquired Yahoo's Lockport data centers last year, Verizon inherited Yahoo's commitment to provide grants to community projects until 2021. There are two separate grant programs, one restricted to Lockport recipients and the other for the remainder of the county.

This year's largest grant was $75,000 to Heart, Love and Soul of Niagara Falls, which plans to add a one-stop service center, called Daybreak, to assist low-income residents seeking employment and other services.

The Historic Palace Theatre in Lockport won $50,000 toward its ongoing renovation project, concentrating on the theater's lobby.

Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper scored $43,200 to build trails and other public access areas along Cayuga Creek in the Falls.

And Cornerstone Arena in Lockport won $31,800 to fund a skating program and buy a used Zamboni.

In March, Verizon announced a $241 million plan to expand one of the Lockport data centers, including $28 million in construction.