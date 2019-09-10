Share this article

UB seeks new No. 2 official after Zukoski departs for USC

(Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News)
The University at Buffalo expects to launch a national search for a new provost and executive vice president for academic affairs by the end of this month.

UB's current provost, Charles F. "Chip" Zukoski, is leaving the university to take over as provost and senior vice president of academic affairs at the University of Southern California. His appointment there is effective Oct. 1.

Charles "Chip" Zukoski. (Photo courtesy UB)

Zukoski had served as UB's No. 2 official, overseeing all academic matters, since 2012. He came to UB from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, where he taught chemical engineering and spent 17 years in the administration.

UB President Satish K. Tripathi credited Zukoski with improving graduation rates, the diversity of the student body, faculty research productivity, the general education program, among other successes.

Tripathi recently informed the university community that A. Scott Weber, vice president for student life and and a professor of civil, structural and environmental engineering, will fill in for Zukoski on an interim basis until a permanent successor is selected. UB did not provide an anticipated timeline for the search.

