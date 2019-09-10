SURIANI, Thomas G.

SURIANI - Thomas G. September 8, 2019 at the age of 58; beloved husband of 34 years to Barbara J. (nee Smith) Suriani; dearest father of Christina (Christopher) Contento, Mary (James) Ferron, and Julia Suriani; devoted "Turbo" to Maxon, James, Charlotte, and Aria; dear son of Anthony J., Sr and Catherine A. (nee Christel) Suriani; dear brother of Anthony, Jr. (Carmella) Suriani, Lynn (Shawn) Montgomery, Barb (John) Chauby, and Susan (William) Perdziak; beloved son-in-law of the late James and Mary Smith; also survived by nieces, nephews and in-laws. The family will be present Wednesday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 1024 French Road (west of Borden Road) where prayers will be offered on Thursday at 9:15 AM and followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM from St. Philip the Apostle Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com