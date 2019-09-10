SMITH, Dorothy M. (Podlas)

SMITH - Dorothy M.

(nee Podlas)

September 8, 2019 of Cheektowaga. Beloved wife of Harry D.; dear mother of David (Barbara), Sandy (Norm) Miosi, Tim (Karen) and Amy (Jeff) Barton; loving grandmother of Alex, Samantha, Adam, Jessica, Masen and Sophia; great-grandma of AJ and Austen; sister of Rita (late Ron) Ozzie. Visitation Thursday 4-8 PM at the Pacer Funeral Home, Inc., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (2 blocks east of Dick Rd.). A Mass of Christian Burial at St. Martha Parish, 10 French Rd., Depew, Friday 10 AM, please assemble at church. Dottie was a graduate of UB Nursing School and a retired R.N. from ECMC after 40 years. She was a longtime St. Barnabas parishioner and a member of the crazy 8's card club and cheektowaga senior Center. Condolences may be shared at www.pacerfunerhome.com