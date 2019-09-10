Schumer intervention leads to full CUBRC funding

WASHINGTON — A Buffalo-based defense contractor will get the full $16 million the federal government owes it after Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer stepped in and cleared up a bureaucratic snafu that had held up $6 million of the money.

CUBRC, the defense contractor, had received a $16 million appropriation for the current fiscal year to develop its Large Energy National Shock Tunnel II, which is used to test U.S. military hypersonic systems. But the Pentagon delayed forwarding some of that money to the local operation because of budgeting complications.

That prompted Schumer to intervene — and the senator announced Tuesday that the Pentagon had agreed to give CUBRC all the money by the end of the year.

Thomas McMahon, CUBRIC's CEO, said he was grateful for Schumer's help.

“This critical funding will allow CUBRC to continue the groundbreaking work that has enabled us to craft a world-class operation and make Western New York the country’s premier center of hypersonic research," McMahon said.