Reporters' Notebook: Sept. 10, 2019

OLAF FUB SEZ: A challenge from poet Mary Oliver, born on this date in 1935, “Tell me, what is it you plan to do with your one wild and precious life?”

PROTECT YOUR PET – The Erie County Health Department holds a free rabies vaccination clinic for cats, dogs and ferrets from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Erie Community College South in Orchard Park. Owners should bring proof of previous rabies vaccinations, if possible. Additional clinics will be held Sept. 18 at ECC North in Amherst and Sept. 25 at the Cheektowaga Highway Garage, 3145 Union Road.

RELIVING HISTORY – Ellen Frank will talk about her visit to the 9/11 Memorial in New York City at a meeting of the Ellicottville Historical Society at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Ellicottville Memorial Library, 6499 Maples Road. It’s free and open to the public.

Denise Reichard will portray First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt in a free program at noon Thursday sponsored by the Free Spirit Seniors at Holy Spirit Church in the Church Hall, 91 Dakota Ave., in North Buffalo. All are welcome.

Guest speaker Thursday evening for the Newstead Historical Society is Susan Eck, who will present a program on Western New York women, primarily single and well-educated, who volunteered to go overseas to help the Allied effort in World War I. Admission is free. Refreshments at 6:30 p.m. will precede the program at 7 in Newstead Town Hall, 5 Clarence Center Road, Akron.

STOP AND SHOP – The Kenmore Mercy Hospital Auxiliary will host a Scrubs Sale, with new Fall selections for hospital and nursing home workers, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the hospital atrium. Proceeds benefit the hospital.

BREAK TIME – A new monthly respite program for caregivers and people living with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias will begin Thursday in Immaculate Conception Church, 4671 Townline Road, Ransomville. Trained volunteers will provide fun activities. The program, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month, is sponsored by Catholic Charities of Buffalo with support from a grant from the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation. It’s free and open to all. Registration is required. Call Laurie Muth at 731-4822, ext. 103, or email LMuth@icransomville.org.

JOY OF SINGING – The ABC Bel Canto Choirs, which include young singers from more than 30 public, private and parochial schools, will hold open house sessions Thursday and again Sept. 19 and Sept. 26 in Christ United Methodist Church, 350 Harlem Road, Amherst.

Students in grades 3 to 6 should come at 4:30 p.m., those from grades 6 to 12 should arrive by 6 p.m., and high school students and boys with changed or changing voices should come at 7:30 p.m. For more info, visit abcbelcanto.org.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Carolyn Thompson Ferreira, Rob Lederman, Nan Hoffman, Susan McGowan, Dr. Brian Block, Tim Baldwin, Martha Welte, George Calabrese, Barb Scapace, Pat Walh, Sharon Roy, Paul Palisano, Waylon Hassett, Jeanette Nabozny, Alison Domagala, Michael Plewinski, Charlene Clarkson, Collette Hatrick, Sue Farry, JoAnn Cimano and Colleen Curran Price.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.