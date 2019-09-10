Police investigating suspected domestic incident at Buffalo couple's Fort Erie beach house

Detectives from the domestic violence unit of the Niagara Regional Police Service are investigating how a Buffalo woman ended up badly injured outside her Ontario beach house, officials said today.

A spokeswoman for the agency said no one has been charged in the incident that was reported about 5:15 a.m. Sunday in the area of Thunder Bay Road and Wells Avenue in Fort Erie's Ridgeway section.

She did not name the 52-year-old victim nor provide the address where the incident occurred. But The Buffalo News, as it first reported Monday, has learned that emergency responders were called to a beach house on Thunder Bay Road owned by Paul J. "Buddy" Borowiak Jr. and his wife, Kristin Schoellkopf Borowiak.

Police would not say what caused Kristin Borowiak's injuries, but as of Monday afternoon she was in stable condition in Erie County Medical Center's trauma intensive care unit.

Kristin Borowiak, 52, is active in the Elmwood Franklin School alumni community. Buddy Borowiak is a divisional vice president with UBS Wealth Management, according to his LinkedIn page. They are members of the Saturn Club and residents of Buffalo's Parkside neighborhood.