Orchard Park upsizing will be on November ballot

It's official.

The referendum to increase the size of the Orchard Park Town Board will be on the Nov. 5 general election ballot and early voting, which starts Oct. 26 at 37 locations in the county.

"The board reviewed the paperwork we received from the town clerk's office," Erie County Elections Commissioner Ralph Mohr said Tuesday. "We certified it for the general election ballot yesterday."

There was some confusion, because the Town Board also had approved a resolution setting the vote. But Mohr said the Board of Elections approved the petitions containing 1,441 signatures asking for an upsizing vote that Town Clerk Remy Orffeo had certified. A group of residents, including two former Town Board members, initiated the petition drive.

Two council seats were eliminated in 2012, following a vote in 2009 to reduce the size of the board.

If approved, two additional council positions would be on the ballot in the 2021 election. They would be sworn in Jan. 1, 2022, one to a two-year term and one to a four-year term.