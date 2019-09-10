Norman C. Severo, 91, UB professor emeritus of statistics

May 31, 1928 – Sept. 2, 2019

Norman C. Severo, of Amherst, a professor emeritus of statistics at the University at Buffalo, died Sept. 2. He was 91.

Born in Buffalo, he was an honor student at Kensington High School, graduating in 1946. He received a bachelor’s degree from UB and went on to earn a master’s degree and doctorate in mathematics from Carnegie Institute of Technology in Pittsburgh, now Carnegie Mellon University.

He worked for the National Bureau of Standards, now the National Institute of Science and Technology, conducting statistical studies for various government agencies, including the U.S. Postal Service.

In the late 1950s, he was awarded a Fulbright grant to perform research in mathematical statistics and probability at the University of Stockholm in Sweden.

Dr. Severo joined the UB faculty in 1961 and served for several years as chairman of the Department of Statistics. His primary areas of research included random theory of epidemics and fluctuation theory.

He published more than 40 academic papers and made many presentations at professional conferences in the U.S. and abroad. Following his retirement in 1996, he continued to publish papers and work with doctoral students.

He served as a visiting professor at the Cornell University School of Medicine and at the University of Campinas in Brazil.

Elected to be a member of the International Statistical Institute, he also was a fellow of the Institute of Mathematical Statistics, the American Association for the Advancement of Science and the American Statistical Association.

He was an avid golfer and an accomplished skier. He skied extensively in the West and in Europe.

Survivors include a brother, Armando.

A Mass of Christian Burial was offered Sept. 9 in St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church, 200 St. Gregory Court, Amherst.