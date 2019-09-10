Share this article

Niagara GOP chooses Porter councilwoman to replace deceased county lawmaker

CWM Chemical Services is seeking to add a new hazardous waste landfill at its Balmer Road facility. Niagara County Legislature candidate Irene M. Myers said she opposes the project.(Derek Gee/News file photo)
Published |Updated

Porter Councilwoman Irene M. Myers vowed to continue the late Clyde L. Burmaster's opposition to a new CWM Chemical Services hazardous waste landfill as she accepted the Republican and Conservative nominations Monday for the Niagara County Legislature seat left unfilled since Burmaster's Aug. 26 death.

Porter Councilwoman Irene M. Myers (Contributed photo)

Myers will take Burmaster's place on the Nov. 5 election ballot, but she said Republican leaders haven't decided whether to appoint her to serve Burmaster's unexpired Legislature term.

Thanks to Burmaster's advocacy, the county has paid an attorney to oppose CWM since 2005.

"If CWM wants to expand, they better hope someone else is elected instead of me," Myers said. "I will fight with every fiber of my body to prevent it."

Democratic candidate Wendy Guild Swearingen also opposes the CWM plan.

Myers, a benefit representative at GM Components in Lockport, was a member of Porter's Zoning Board of Appeals for about 20 years before being elected to the Town Board in 2017. County GOP Chairman Richard L. Andres Jr. said Porter Supervisor J. Duffy Johnston suggested Myers as Burmaster's replacement.

Thomas J. Prohaska – Thomas Prohaska has been a reporter for The Buffalo News since 1995. A graduate of Starpoint Central High School and St. Bonaventure University, he previously worked at WLVL Radio in Lockport.

