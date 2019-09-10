Niagara Falls woman faces rape charges involving 14-year-old boys

A Niagara Falls woman pleaded not guilty Monday in Niagara County Court to statutory rape charges accusing her of having sex with two 14-year-old boys last year.

Marsha A. Humphrey, 42, of Packard Court, is charged in a preindictment document with two counts of third-degree rape. Based on the ages of the boys, if she were indicted, the charges could be upgraded to second-degree rape, Assistant District Attorney Cheryl L. Grundy said.

Humphrey is accused of having sex with one boy multiple times and on one occasion with the other boy, all between July and September 2018.

She also faces a child endangerment charge in City Court, Grundy said. Humphrey is accused of showing her genitalia to a third adolescent boy last fall.

If convicted of two counts of third-degree rape, she would face up to eight years in prison.