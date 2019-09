A wallet containing a Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority Transit Police badge was stolen Monday night from a vehicle parked in downtown Buffalo, according to a police report.

A police identification card, driver's license, credit cards and other items were also in the wallet taken at about 11 p.m. on Delaware Avenue, north of West Huron Street, according to the report.

The transit police officer told Buffalo police his vehicle was unlocked when the wallet was stolen.