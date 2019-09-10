Motorcycle driver injured in Niagara Falls collision

A motorcyclist was injured Tuesday in a crash at the intersection of Cayuga Drive and 92nd Street in Niagara Falls, according to Niagara Falls Police.

Police said the 48-year-old driver of the motorcycle – whose identity was not released – was allegedly struck by the 28-year-old operator of a 2018 Chevy pickup, as the motorcyclist was making a left turn onto 92nd Street.

The motorcyclist was transported by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center for evaluation and treatment of apparent rib injuries, police said.

The driver of the pickup was uninjured, according to police.

The Niagara Falls Police's crash management team was continuing its investigation of the crash and charges were pending, police said.