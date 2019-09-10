Medaille College to mark opening of new sports complex

Medaille College sports teams finally have a place to call their own — after completion of the school's new athletic facility in the city's Valley neighborhood, near the Buffalo River.

The new Medaille Sports Complex at Buffalo Color Park will formally open at 427 Elk St. on Wednesday, with the men's and women's soccer teams taking on Thiel College in a pair of late-afternoon games.

School leaders and local politicians will be on hand to mark the event — the first time in 23 years that Medaille athletes can claim a permanent home.

Built by Jon Williams' South Buffalo Development LLC, the new $4 million sports complex features an outdoor athletic turf field already lined for soccer, lacrosse and field hockey, which contains sideline hash marks for football.

An adjacent 20,000-square-foot Athletics Administration Building and field house features four locker rooms, a 3,900-square-foot fitness facility, two classrooms, a training room, concessions and 4,000 square feet of storage.

There is also on-site parking.

The 6-acre facility will be the new home field for the Mavericks men's and women's soccer and lacrosse teams, but will also be open to the community and general public for rental, at $125 per hour for peak times.

Medaille teams began playing on the outdoor field in March, but the indoor facility and parking lot were not completed until now.

The complex occupies part of the larger 21.7-acre former Schoellkopf Aniline & Chemical Co. property, which Williams purchased at a tax foreclosure in 2009 and then helped to clean up as part of a $20 million effort led by legacy owner Honeywell.

Williams, the owner of Ontario Specialty Contracting, demolished two of the three remaining structures and converted the remaining Power House into a new $4.2 million mixed-use facility with residential, industrial and commercial space, including for his firm's new headquarters.

In August 2018, a Medaille College official spoke about the situation.

“Medaille College is excited to be planning a home base for our athletes, particularly in soccer and lacrosse, where they can both practice and host home games,” said Medaille College President Kenneth M. Macur in August 2018, in a story published in The Buffalo News. “We are grateful to Jon Williams and his team for their leadership and insight and look forward to a rewarding partnership as we bring this project to fruition,” Macur said, in the August 2018 story.