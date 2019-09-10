Letters: Plenty of good charities are in need of support

Here’s hoping that those individuals choosing to withhold donations to local Catholic parish collections and Catholic Charities, due to the ongoing abuse allegations, will decide to reallocate their donations to other charitable foundations.

While I still believe that supporting Catholic Charities is a worthwhile cause, there are many other worthy organizations (Make-A-Wish, FeedMore WNY, Save The Children, to name a few) that are in great need of donations in order to achieve their missions.

Charity Navigator is an excellent resource for evaluating worthwhile causes, to ensure that your donations are spent wisely. Please consider this alternative approach to serving the needs of others, if you choose to (temporarily?) suspend your support of Catholic-related causes.

Mike Breier

Grand Island