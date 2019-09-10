Letter: Sanders’ college plan makes no practical sense

Bernie Sanders’ plan to eliminate $1.6 trillion in student loans and transform higher education into a free and fundamental right is nonsense.

First of all, most poor Americans can attend college for a relatively reasonable price tag. Some Americans have no interest in higher education. Many don’t need a university degree for the vocations they pursue. I suppose they could go to college just because it is free and earn a useless degree.

Many students are degree-happy and overpay for degrees or made bad fiscal choices. Why should those who have worked to pay off their loans, subsidize the cost of tenured professors (underworked and overpaid)? Why should those who went to reasonably priced colleges bankroll the careers of others who do not?

John Orlowski

Amherst