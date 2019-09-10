Letter: Cuomo using Thruway as leverage is improper

I have been wanting to write this opinion for some time. I was prompted by an article in the Aug. 28 Buffalo News, “Reed asks Justice Dept. probe of Cuomo’s failure to fix Thruway” about Rep. Tom Reed asking U.S. Attorney General William Barr to investigate Gov. Andrew Cuomo on why the Thruway was not paved or repaired in the past three years.

With Cuomo’s infinite wisdom, he has broken the treaty with the Seneca Nation. He agreed to not build casinos that would compete with the Seneca Nations. The Seneca Nations were paying millions of dollars for the privilege of having no competition at these casinos.

The towns and cities were glad to have this agreement. When Cuomo saw this was a lucrative business and built state casinos, the Seneca Nations stopped paying this gift.

The governor was not happy with the lottery and he wanted more. Again, greed takes over common sense.

The Thruway is supported by federal funds for the people of New York. Using the Thruway as political leverage with the Seneca Nation is not appropriate.

My thoughts and prayers would be to vote for better representation of our state before it is driven into the ground.

James Lenahan

Lancaster