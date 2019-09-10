LAZERATION, Margaret A. (Tomasello)

LAZERATION - Margaret A.

(nee Tomasello)

Of Depew, entered into rest September 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Fred Lazeration; devoted mother of Natasha (Ronald) Wechter and Michael Lazeration; cherished grandmother of Carmella and Madelena; loving daughter of the late Anthony and Carmella Tomasello; dear sister of August (Deirdre) Tomasello; also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the Lombardo Funeral Home (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Wednesday from 3-8 PM. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary of the assumption Church, 1 Saint Mary's Hill, Lancaster, on Thursday morning at 9:30 o'clock (please assemble at church.) Interment St. Mary of the Assumption Cemetery. Online condolences my be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com