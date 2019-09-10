KUCZYNSKI, Mary Lou (Zahm)

Entered into rest peacefully September 9, 2019. Daughter of the late Raymond and Martha Zahm; sister of Franklin (Joanne) Zahm and the late Catherine (late Evan) Leffler, Raymond (late Carol) and Leland Zahm; wife of the late Thomas; mother of Alan (Kim) Pearson, Lisa (Michael) Nice, Paul (Antoinette) Pearson, Barbara (David) Gladden, Kenneth (late Rhonda) Pearson and the late Adrian (survived by wife Vera) Pearson and Sharon Kubik. Grandmother of Joshua (Vanessa) and Jessie Pearson, Amanda and Gregory Hackney, Lauren and Jimmy DeMartino and the late Benjamin Kubik; also survived by five great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Wednesday 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the Kaiser Funeral Home, 1950 Whitehaven Rd., Grand Island. Funeral services private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of your choice. Special thank you to Elderwood At Grand Island.