JACKSON, Henry A., Jr.

JACKSON - Henry A., Jr. Of Buffalo, entered into rest September 7, 2019. Brother of Doanne Jackson. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (City Chapel), 102 Linwood Avenue, at Summer, on Thursday from 10-11 AM, where the Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Mr. Jackson was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War.