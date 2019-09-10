High School Extra: Will East girls win rivalry game with Hamburg

When it comes to local soccer rivalries, whether it be boys or girls, the competition between Williamsville East and Hamburg must rank with the best.

The latest meeting of the girls teams from the schools was as close as usual with Williamsville East edging the Bulldogs, 1-0, in Hamburg to stay undefeated in ECIC II.

Junior Bella Buscaglia scored with 13 minutes left in regulation on a pass from Emma Scalione, another junior, to give the Flames the win.

“It was just a great goal, probably our best goal of the season so far,” said East coach Chris Durr. Scalione broke away with the ball and passed to Battaglia, who scored inside the far post.

Junior goalkeeper Anna Miller had eight saves in the shutout.

It was a typical East-Hamburg battle. On Monday, the Hamburg boys edged the Flames, 2-1, at East.

Hamburg’s girls won both games from East, 2-1 and 2-0, in winning ECIC II decisively with an 11-0-1 record last season. In 2017, the teams played a 0-0 draw before Hamburg won, 1-0. However, East triumphed, 1-0, when the teams met in the sectional playoffs.

Amherst (2-0) can move in front of the Flames by winning its games against West Seneca East and Sweet Home Wednesday and Friday while Williamsville East will host Victor of Section V on Saturday morning.

The Tigers will be home against Williamsville East and travel to Hamburg next week.

Quakers knock off No. 1 Clarence

Playing on its home floor, Orchard Park (2-0) scored an important early-season victory in ECIC I boys volleyball, sweeping Clarence, 30-28, 25-19 and 25-10. Clarence was ranked No. 1 in this week’s Western New York Coaches’ Poll.

Nick Kills (11 kills, 2 aces) and Joe Nicometo (9 kills) led the attack for the Quakers but Hudson Harris was a strong player at the net, too. Harris had a career-high seven blocks and added eight kills.'

St. Joe’s wins league opener

St. Joe’s opened its Monsignor Martin soccer schedule with a 5-1 win at St. Francis.

Senior Joseph Fronczak got the Marauders started with a goal in the 12th minute. St. Joe’s made it 3-0 at the half as freshman Owen Christiano scored his first varsity goal and Marco Passalacqua also tallied.

“Passalacqua’s goal was a header off a corner kick. A beautiful goal,” said Marauders coach Michael Thoin.

After the Red Raiders scored their lone goal early in the second half, Mark Varallo Jr., and Anthony Cianciosa finished the scoring for St. Joe’s.

Kade Forkey made four saves for St. Joe’s to 15 for the Red Raiders’ keeper.

Ermyes Aman scored the winning goal 24 minutes into the first half and Canisius made it stand up for a 1-0 nonleague win at Lancaster. It evened the Crusaders’ record at 1-1. Lancaster is 4-2 with both losses coming outside ECIC I play.

Five different Orchard Park players scored goals and Breck O’Connor assisted on three in a 5-1 ECIC I victory over West Seneca West. Ian Thomas, Owen Hughes, Zach Poloncarz, Steve Slomka and Kyle Poteus scored in the Quakers’ first win.

Kenmore East won its second straight in the Frontier Division of the Niagara Frontier League with a 2-0 win at Lockport. Nick Insinna and Spencer Raybuck scored for the Bulldogs.

Grand Island kept pace with a 6-1 triumph over visiting Niagara Falls. Alex Gottler scored twice and assisted on a goal for the Vikings. Joe Knight, Matt Aronica, Phil Thomas and Kenny Carter had the other GI goals for GI.

Kulniszewskis shine

Senior captain Grace Kulniszewski (four goals) and sophomore Morgan Kulniszewski (two goals) accounted for six tallies between them for Iroquois in a 9-0 triumph over Lake Shore in ECIC III girls soccer. Madelyn Lyons had three assists for the Chiefs while Tatia Kosek and Sarah Wier shared the shutout. Lake Shore’s goalkeeper was called on for 21 saves. Grace Kulniszewski had seven goals and five assists for 19 points so far while Morgan is 6-1-13.

Julianna Gambino and Madelynne Flattery scored for Sacred Heart in a 2-0 triumph over rival Mount St. Mary in Monsignor Martin girls soccer. Hannah Murphy made four saves for the Sharks, who are 1-1 in league play while the Thunder is 0-1. Nardin (1-0) is in first place while Nichols has yet to play a league game.

Barker hockey rolls

Barker won its second straight in Niagara-Orleans League field hockey with a 7-0 win at Wilson. Ciara Gregoire scored twice and added an assist and Virginia Alexander had two goals for the Raiders. Katrina Claire scored twice in a three-point game and Rachel Hurtgam had a goal and assist.

Sara Puskar scored twice and Genevieve Arnold had a goal and an assist in Orchard Park’s 4-1 win over visiting Hamburg. It was the Quakers’ second straight ECIC win and third overall.