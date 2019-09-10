A Closer Look: Millard Fillmore House in East Aurora

The Millard Fillmore House sits at 24 Shearer Ave. in East Aurora. Fillmore constructed the house in 1826 and lived there with his wife, Abigail, until 1830, when they moved to a mansion on Delaware Avenue in Buffalo. Fillmore was the 13th president of the United States and served from 1850 to 1853. The East Aurora house is a National Historic Landmark and is open to tours from June to October.