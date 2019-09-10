Fashion in the park: Meet Jennifer Trautman, sales rep/former Fantasy Island dancer

Name: Jennifer Trautman, 33.

Who she is: The Amherst resident is a sales rep for Henry Schein Dental division, where she has worked for six years. A 2004 graduate of Sweet Home High School and lifelong dancer, she earned a bachelor of arts degree in theater from the University at Buffalo. During college summers, she danced and sang in live shows at Fantasy Island on Grand Island.

What she's wearing: Long leopard print cardigan from Amazon; black T-shirt dress from T.J. Maxx; Lucky Brand booties, also from T.J. Maxx; her grandmother's ring; chunky necklace from Express; Michael Kors tote; and Kate Spade New York earrings from Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls.

Signature pieces: "My signature piece is my ring that my grandmother gave me that was her mother's. I wear it every day. It's a sign of good luck. I feel extremely strange if I don't have it on. It's just a part of me," she said.

Her bold necklace is a statement piece: "Anything big, bold, pearls, rhinestones, you can usually find that around my neck."

Also: "Any briefcase I have is usually bright or colorful. My customers always seem to notice that first," she added.

The yellow work bag she carries now is from Michael Kors. "Before that I had a white one with flowers from Kate Spade. I like anything bright, not boring, that goes with everything," she said.

Listen to Jennifer Trautman's approach to fashion:

Fashion statement: "So I love to wear anything bright, anything colorful, any sort of pattern. I'm with customers all day and I represent Henry Schein, so I want to make sure that I'm comfortable and classy – and bring a little fun into the office," she said.

Last purchase: "I had a shopping spree at T.J. Maxx. It was a little bit of everything for fall – a pair of boots, a few sweaters and a few things for travel that will work for me," she said.

In the market for: "I'm always looking for a perfect boot for winter, probably to add to my collection of Sorels. They're my favorite; they have great traction," she said.

As a sales rep out in the elements, that is important, she said.

