DEL SORDO, Carmela (Spasiano)

September 8, 2019. Beloved wife of Joseph Del Sordo; devoted mother of Rose Mary Leaper, Angela Del Sordo and Joanne (Robert) Scherer; loving grandmother of Christopher (Mollie) Leaper, Mary Catherine (Justin) Miller, Jaime (Patrick) Singer, Hannah (Kyle) Fricke and great-grandmother of Owen, Nora Jane, Wesley, Cash, Clara and Benjamin; dear sister of the late Sr. Regina Paul Spasiano S.S.J., Antoinette (Paul) Bruno, Raymond (Carol) Spasiano and Oratious "Ray" Spasiano; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc., 911 Englewood Ave., Wednesday from 3-5 PM for Memorial Visitations. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Baptist Church (1085 Englewood Ave., Kenmore, NY 14223), Thursday at 10:45 AM. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, donations in Carmela's memory may be made to Hospice Foundation of WNY. Please share condolences online at www.mertzfh.com