DAHM, Shirley R. (Gauvain)

September 7, 2019 in Englewood, FL, at age 68, formerly of Kenmore. Beloved wife of Richard F. Dahm; devoted mother of Tracy (Tom) Draksic, Steven (Shondell) Dahm, Vicki (Eddy) Fusco and Katie Dahm; loving grandmother of Jack, Mia, Teddy Draksic, Scarlett, Lucy Dahm and Leah Fusco; dear sister of Sharon and Christine Gauvain; also survived by nieces and nephews. Services will be private. If desired, memorials may be made in Shirley's name to the SPCA Serving Erie County, 300 Harlem Rd., West Seneca, NY 14224. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. (716) 836-6500. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com