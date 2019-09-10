Council will set night meeting on possible low-income property tax exemptions

The Buffalo Common Council will schedule an evening meeting to get input from residents about a possible property tax exemption for low-income homeowners and owners on fixed incomes.

When the city sets the tax rate next year for the 2020-21 budget, property owners will know exactly what their property tax bill will be based on the recently completed citywide reassessments. But the City of Buffalo Property Tax Coalition is concerned the increase in property values may lead to steep increases when the first tax bills under the reassessments are mailed out July 1.

The coalition is proposing a property tax exempt ordinance for low-income homeowners and is urging the Council to approve a resolution that says the city supports state legislation that would allow the city to enact a property tax relief program.

About a dozen people at the council's finance committee meeting Tuesday asked lawmakers to hold an evening meeting so that more residents can attend. A time and location for that meeting will be determined.