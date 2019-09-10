COREY, John F. "Jack"

September 5, 2019, of Lancaster, NY, beloved husband of Rosemary (nee Merrell) Corey; dearest father of Richard Nicotra and Nicole (Tom) Ford; loving grandfather of Elena, Emma, Ella, Sophia and Ava; survived by many cousins. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (two blocks south of William St.) from 12 Noon to 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Paralyzed Veterans of America or WNY Heroes, Inc. Jack was a member of American Legion Post 0016 and Elks Club. Share condolences at SmolarekCares.com