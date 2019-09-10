COLTER, Lula Mae

COLTER - Lula Mae September 3, 2019. Beloved mother of Betty J. Farmer, Mary Ellen Simpson, Willie L. Colter, and Eddie Lee (Doris) Gibson; preceded by Willie Mae Davis. Grandmother of 21, great-grandmother of 34, and great-great-grandmother of 26. Survived by a host of relatives and friends. Wake at 11 AM on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. Funeral at 12 noon at Zion Dominion Global Ministries, C.O.G.I.C., 895 North Forest Road, Williamsville, NY 14221. Arrangements by Alan R. Core Funeral Home, 1933 Kensington Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14215.