September 5, 2019, age 81. Peter was the son of Dr. Louis F. Ciesla and Agnes W. Ciesla (ne;e Laz). Born in Buffalo, he was a lifelong resident of WNY. His early schooling included attendance at Holy Name School and graduation from Canisius H.S. in 1955, where he was a top-ranked swimmer. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1960. Later, he earned two degrees in the sciences at UB. He married Patricia R. (ne;e Kuczkowski) in 1971; they were married nearly 44 years. After a 30-year career with Westwood-Squibb Pharmaceuticals, Peter retired as Director of Research and Development. Teaching chemistry in under-served local schools as a volunteer was his passion. Dear father of: Marina Ciesla of Lancaster, NY, Melinda (Andrew) Kouklis of Tacoma, WA, Melanie (Bill) Garland of South Wales, NY, Michael Ciesla of Lancaster, NY, and Mark Ciesla of Dallas, TX. He was preceded in death by his twin daughters, Anita and Bridget, and his beloved wife, Pat. Dear brother of Lois (Shehbaz) Safrani of New York, NY, and Robert (Brenda) Ciesla of Conklin, NY. Adoring grandfather of Will, Lucian, and Ronan Garland, Pete was also brother-in-law to his late wife's 13 siblings. He is survived by many nieces, nephews, godchildren, and friends. Intensely curious, he was a lifelong learner, science enthusiast, avid gardener, reader, and thinker. But the organizing framework of his life was his Faith; he was a good neighbor and a good Samaritan. He was always sincerely glad to see you, but even gladder if he could help you with something - anything! These many qualities endeared him to us all. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Thursday, September 12 from 3-7 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd.). Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, September 13 at St. Mary of the Assumption Church at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Roswell Park Cancer Institute. Online condolences at www.sliwinskifuneralhome.com