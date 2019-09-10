CBRE veteran Steve Blake breaks off to form separate firm

Commercial real estate veteran Steve Blake has left CBRE-Buffalo after three decades, breaking away to form his own firm.

Blake, a native of Canada who has worked in the Buffalo market since 1989, has formed Buffalo Commercial R.E. Group as a boutique brokerage, focusing on high-value and complex real estate transactions. The new firm is based at 25 S. Cayuga Road in Williamsville.

Blake started his career in 1980 in Toronto, but joined Comvest Consulting when he came to Buffalo, and became a partner. Comvest later became affiliated with global giant CBRE.

He has specialized in industrial real estate during his career, but has also handled a wide range of deals across other real estate categories. Those include Amazon's long-term lease of 503,000 square feet on Walden Avenue in Lancaster and the sale of 701 Seneca St. in Buffalo — now the 1.25-million-square-foot Larkin Center of Commerce.