CANNAROZZO - Victor Jr. September 8, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Carol (Bacon) Cannarozzo; cherished father of Vicki Cannarozzo, Lynn (Raymond) Swartzmeyer, Nicole (Mike Sobieski) and Rachel (Brian Snyder) Cannarozzo. Loving grandfather of Eric Swartzmeyer; great-grandfather of Gianna, Gabriella, Dominic, Brian, Caroline, Jaxon, Hailey, and Stella. Predeceased by his loving parents and siblings. Family will be present on Wednesday, from 3-7 PM at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville, where Funeral Services will be held Thursday at 9:30 AM, followed by entombment at Elmlawn Cemetery.