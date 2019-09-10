Jets' defender again draws ire of Bills fans – and Stephen Hauschka's wife

You might remember the New York Jets' Henry Anderson.

Lindsey Hauschka does.

Anderson is the player who blindsided Buffalo Bills kicker Stephen Hauschka last season after a field goal attempt was blocked and the Jets tried running back the recovery, Hauschka suffered a hip injury.

Anderson said it was a "totally legal and fair play" during a segment on "The Pat McAfee Show."

"This is everything that's wrong with football," Lindsey, Hauschka's wife, tweeted then. "Laughing about seriously injuring another human being is disgusting. @HenryAnderson91 & @PatMcAfeeShow should be ashamed."

Video surfaced Monday of two plays involving Anderson hits on Bills quarterback Josh Allen. The first drew a penalty; the second did not. On the second, Anderson appears to crawl to hit Allen in the back of the knee after the ball is away.

3 Dirty hits by #Jets DL Henry Anderson in multiple games against #Bills players Josh Allen & Stephen Hauschka. Hit #3 was extremely late & dangerous targeting the back of Allen's knee. Horrible display from a division rival in the 2 close games. pic.twitter.com/V22sPPo4ay — Cold Front Report (@ColdFrontReport) September 10, 2019

The tweets about Anderson drew this response from Lindsey on Twitter: "Hey, @ nfl - guys like this do not belong in the league. Embarrassment @ HenryAnderson91."

She is far from alone as many Bills fans have been tweeting about Anderson in the last 24 hours.

It will be interesting if the NFL fines him later this week because all plays are reviewed, even those when no penalty is called.