BEDNASZ, Frank

BEDNASZ - Frank September 8, 2019, just shy of 102 years of age. Of Cheektowaga, NY; beloved husband for 63 years of the late Frances (nee Profic); dear father of James F. (Carol), Thomas (Cynthia) of Canton, Ohio and the late Lawrence (late Debra) Bednasz; predeceased by six siblings; also survived by four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. The family will be receiving relatives and friends Thursday, from 4:00-7:00 PM, at the NIGHTENGALE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca 822-4371 (between Seneca St. & Potter's Rd - same location as Sieck, Mast & Leslie Funeral Home). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at 9:30 AM at Our Lady of Pompeii Church, 158 Laverack Ave., Lancaster, NY 14086 (Please Assemble At Church). Flowers gratefully declined. Mr. Bednasz was a retiree of ADSCO Manufacturing Co. Kindly share online condolences at www.nightengalefuneralhome.com.