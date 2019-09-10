Area golf (Sept. 11)

WNYPGA Match Play Championship

at Crag Burn

Finals

Mike Sweazy, Wild Wood CC def. Dwayne Randall, Bartlett CC, 6 & 4.

Semifinals

Sweazy, def. Pat Damore, Lakewood Golf Center, 4 & 2. Randall def. Kirk Stauffer, PGA Life Member, 1 Up.

Quarterfinals

Stauffer def. Tim Falkner, Crag Burn GC, 6 & 5. Randall def. Rob Krajewski, Glen Oak GC, 4 & 3. Sweazy def. J.A. Sutherland, CC of Buffalo, 6 & 4. Damore def. Tim Fries, Glen Oak GC, 3 & 2.

Round of 16

Sweazy def. Jack Widger, Elkdale CC, 3 & 2. Stauffer def. Steve Latimer, Genesee Valley GC, 6 & 5. Randall def. Rob Horak, Shadow Lake, 2 Up. Fries def. Jon Hoecker, Brook-Lea CC, 3 & 2. Damore def. Michael O’Connor, The Kahkwa Club, 2 & 1. Sutherland def. Paul Sanders, Ridgemont CC, 3 & 2. Krajewski def. Jake Northrup, The Pennhills Club, 6 & 5. Falkner def. Bobby Hogan, River Oaks GC, 3 & 2.

Holes in one

Ted Blaszak, on the 138-yard 17th hole at Chestnut Hill with a 7-iron.

Brad Groll, on the 176-yard 6th hole at Dande Farms with a 7-wood.

Judy Hanavan, on the 154-yard 25th hole at Terry Hills with a 5-wood.

Billy Harnett Jr., on the 155-yard 13th hole at Gowanda with a 7-iron.

Tony Ragusa, on the 146-yard 3rd hole at Brookfield with a 7-iron.

John Spanbauer, on the 174-yard 15th hole at Ivy Ridge with a driver.

Dr. John Young, on the 143-yard, 2nd hole at East Aurora with a 6-iron.