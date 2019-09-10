Area colleges (Sept. 11)

Tuesday’s results
MEN’S SOCCER
Duquesne 2, Niagara 1
D’Youville 4, Wells 3
D (3-2-0): Chris Sherman 2g; Chris Irakoze g-a
Fredonia 2, Nazareth 1
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Alfred 5, Hilbert 0
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Fredonia 9, Alfred 0
MEN’S GOLF
Little Three Championship
at Bartlett CC
St. Bonaventure 578, Canisius 598, Niagara 601
1, Nolan Ditcher (SB) 68-74-142; 2t, Christian Chapman (SB) 73-72-145, Jaret Chipman (C) 75-70-145, Ryan Sabo (N) 73-72-145.
