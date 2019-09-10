Share this article

Area colleges (Sept. 11)

Published

Tuesday’s results

MEN’S SOCCER

Duquesne 2, Niagara 1

D’Youville 4, Wells 3

D (3-2-0): Chris Sherman 2g; Chris Irakoze g-a

Fredonia 2, Nazareth 1

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Alfred 5, Hilbert 0

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Fredonia 9, Alfred 0

MEN’S GOLF

Little Three Championship

at Bartlett CC

St. Bonaventure 578, Canisius 598, Niagara 601

1, Nolan Ditcher (SB) 68-74-142; 2t, Christian Chapman (SB) 73-72-145, Jaret Chipman (C) 75-70-145, Ryan Sabo (N) 73-72-145.

For Division I information

UB: www.ubbulls.com

Canisius: www.gogriffs.com

Niagara: www.purpleeagles.com

Bona: www.gobonnies.com

