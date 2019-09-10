Alabama's pipeline to NFL keeps growing; Crimson Tide has 56 players on rosters

Alabama’s status as the No. 1 pipeline to the NFL keeps growing.

The Crimson Tide had 55 players on the NFL’s opening-day rosters, more than one full team and by far the most of any college football program.

Ohio State stood second with 44 products on NFL rosters, and the University of Miami was third at 36, according to a breakdown of NFL rosters by The Buffalo News.

Alabama, which has won five of the last 10 national championships, tied two years ago with Louisiana State for the NFL lead in opening-day roster players at 39. There are 28 Alabama players starting the NFL, according to The News’ count (there is a little subjectivity in that count). The Crimson Tide alumni would be a competitive NFL team, although its weakness would be quarterback. The lone QB from Alabama on active rosters is AJ McCarron, who is the backup to Deshaun Watson in Houston.

LSU and Florida stand tied for fourth in NFL products with 35. The rest of the top 10 is: Florida State (32), Oklahoma (31), Georgia (29), Clemson (28) and Wisconsin (27) and Texas A&M (27).

NFL Opening-Day Rosters 2019 Rk College Players Starters 1 Alabama 56 28 2 Ohio State 44 25 3 Miami 36 16 4 LSU 35 23 4 Florida 35 17 6 Florida State 32 17 7 Oklahoma 31 16 8 Georgia 29 20 9 Clemson 28 13 10 Wisconsin 27 11 10 Texas A&M 27 7 12 Auburn 26 12 12 Penn State 26 12 12 Washington 26 11 12 Stanford 26 11 16 Southern Cal 25 17 16 Iowa 25 13 16 Notre Dame 25 10 16 Tennessee 25 9 20 Michigan 23 14 20 So. Carolina 23 13 20 UCLA 23 8 23 Texas 22 11 24 Ole Miss 21 7 25 Miss. State 20 11

(Source: Buffalo News)

Syracuse has four players on active rosters. The University at Buffalo has two.

Here’s a potential starting lineup if the NFL wanted to make Alabama Alumni a new franchise:

OFFENSE: WR: Julio Jones (ATL), Amari Cooper (DAL), Calvin Ridley (ATL). OL: D.J. Fluker (SEA), James Carpenter (ATL), Ryan Kelly (IND), Cam Robinson (JAX), Jonah Williams (CIN). TE: O.J. Howard (TB). RB: Mark Ingram (NO), Derrick Henry (TEN). QB: AJ McCarron (HOU).

DEFENSE: DL: Da’Ron Payne (WAS), A’Shawn Robinson (DET), Marcell Dareus (JAX), Jonathan Allen (WAS). LB: C.J. Mosley (BAL), Rashaan Evans (TEN), Dont’a Hightower (NE). DB: Dre Kirkpatrick (CIN), Marlon Humphrey (BAL), Minkah Fitzpatrick (MIA), Landon Collins (WAS).

All of those players are starters, except for McCarron, Robinson and Williams, a first-round draft pick who’s on injured reserve.