3 can't-miss shows: Trombone Shorty, Guerilla Toss, the Aquabats!

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, 7 p.m. Sept. 12, Asbury Hall at Babeville (341 Delaware Ave.), $39.50.

Last seen headlining the Voodoo Threauxdown last summer at Artpark alongside fellow Crescent City acts Preservation Hall Jazz Band and Galactic, the New Orleans musical ambassador (born Troy Andrews) returns to the area as he continues to tour in support of his 2017 Blue Note Records debut release, the groovy "Parking Lot Symphony."

The high-energy horn player has been skyrocketing through the scene since sharing his freshman effort "Trombone Shorty's Swingin' Gate" in 2002. Shorty's fusion of traditional jazz elements with rock, R&B and funk has helped propel the genre into the modern era.

Soulful singer-songwriter Devon Gilfillian, who spent the summer sharing new tracks from his forthcoming album, opens the show. His string of opening sets for Trombone Shorty will be followed with a week of opening gigs for Local Natives to finish off the month.

Guerilla Toss, 6 p.m. Sept. 13, Sugar City (1239 Niagara St.), $15.

New York City dance-punk outfit Guerilla Toss is returning for another go-around at Sugar City's DIY headquarters.

The hyperactive oddballs are back on the road following the recent announcement of the group's latest effort, the five-track "What What the Odd Do?" Set to drop on Nov. 15, the EP is available for preorder via bandcamp while the driving, disco-leaning first single "Plants" is currently streaming.

Guerilla Toss' fall release, the follow-up to 2018's accessible "Twisted Crystal," is the first batch of new material since lead singer Kassie Carlson's successful open-heart surgery to remove a blood clot caused by an opiate addiction.

Local support will be provided by the punk-funk collective Mallwalkers with Rochester's synth-punk act CD-ROM and Philadelphia noise quartet Empath rounding out the bill.

The Aquabats!, 6 p.m. Sept. 14, Town Ballroom (681 Main St.), $26.

Ska-punk superheroes the Aquabats! will be back in action at the Town Ballroom.

Since emerging from Orange County, Calif., way back in 1996, the comedic cult act has been busy delivering theatrical, stunt-heavy stage performances depicting the group fighting crime against a variety of costumed bad guys and monsters during concerts. The band's last studio effort, the new-wave leaning "Hi-Five Soup!," was shared in 2011.

The Aquabats! may be the only ska-punk act out there with an Emmy award on its resume. The group's "The Aquabats! Super Show!," which aired on the Hub Network for nearly two years, earned the band a number of Daytime Emmy Award nominations with a win coming in 2014 for Stunt Coordination. The action/comedy/musical hybrid will soon be returning, this time to YouTube, after a successful Kickstarter campaign was completed in 2018 to help with production costs.