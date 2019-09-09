Share this article

Young priests to discuss hopes for future of Catholic Church

Two young priests and a seminarian from the Buffalo Catholic Diocese will talk about what it is like to be a young priest, as well as their hopes for the future of the church, at a forum set for 7 p.m. Oct. 24 in St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 885 Sweet Home Road, Amherst.

It is the third in the Let's Talk About series presented by the St. Leo the Great parish. "Hope for the Future: The Voices of Young Priests" will feature two young priests and a seminarian.

The panelists will be the Rev. Peter Santandreu, of St. Amelia Church in the Town of Tonawanda; the Rev. Paul Cygan, of St. Gregory the Great Church in Amherst; and Denning Achidi, a seminarian at Christ the King Seminary in East Aurora.

A question and answer session will follow.

The Rev. Msgr. Robert E. Zapfel, pastor of St. Leo the Great, will be moderator for the evening.

