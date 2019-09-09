WENDEL, Rick J.

WENDEL - Rick J. Of Sarasota, FL, formerly of West Seneca, NY, entered into rest September 8, 2019. Beloved husband of Kim K. (nee Whalen) Wendel; devoted father of Joseph Wendel and Kelly (Brian) Leeb; cherished Papa of Madeline, Taylor and AJ; loving son of the late Donald Wendel and the late Teresa (John) Rebsamen; brother of Roseanne Wendel; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the Lombardo Funeral Home (Southtowns Chapel) 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave. on Thursday from 5-8 PM for a gathering in Rick's memory. He was known for his kindness, generosity and his willingness to lend a helping hand to anyone, family, friend, or stranger. Rick was able to fullfill his lifelong dream of retiring to the white sandy beaches of Florida with his high school sweetheart and love of his life, his wife Kim. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com.