Walks to End Alzheimer’s set in coming weeks; first is Saturday in Buffalo

A half-dozen Walks to End Alzheimer’s are scheduled across the region in coming weeks, starting with the first one this weekend in the Buffalo Outer Harbor.

The walks benefit the Alzheimer’s Association, including the regional chapter to fund scientific and clinical studies that will one day lead to methods to prevent, treat and end the disease, along with other dementia.

An estimated 400,000 people live with Alzheimer’s disease across New York State. Another 1.2 million people – usually family or friends – provide some kind of care for them. The disease cannot be prevented or slowed. It is, without exception, fatal.

Walks across the country are designed to change those dynamics. They also fund local programs that provide care and support for all of those impacted by dementia.

Gates open about 9 a.m. the day of each walk, a short ceremony starts at 10 a.m., and the walk about 10:15 a.m.

Regional walks on tap:

Buffalo: 10:15 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, Buffalo Outer Harbor. Event site opens at 8:30 a.m. with access to vendors, entertainment, food and fun. A 2-mile walk follows a short ceremony. Participants who raise at least $100 will earn an official 2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s purple T-shirt, with other incentives earned at higher fundraising levels. Last year, the Buffalo Walk raised more than $500,000.

Batavia: Sept. 21, Premier Genesee Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation, 278 Bank St.

Dunkirk: Sept. 21, Point Gratiot Park, Route 5 at Point Drive West.

Allegany: Sept. 28, Allegany Fireman’s Park.

Medina: Sept. 28, State Street Park.

Lewiston: Oct. 5, Artpark, 450 S. Fourth St.

For more information and to registration for any walk, visit alz.org/walk. The Western New York chapter can answer questions from those who call 626-0600.