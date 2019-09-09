Vote for the Prep Talk Girls Athlete of the Week (Sept. 9)

We are asking readers to help choose our Buffalo News Prep Talk Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Sgroi Financial.

You can vote in the poll embedded below until noon Thursday.

Each Athlete of the Week winner will be eligible for the Athlete of the Year poll conducted in the spring.

To nominate an athlete, send your suggestions to sports@buffnews.com by Sunday night.

Here are this week's candidates:

• Emily Brown, Fredonia, cross-country — Won the varsity A race at the Red Dragon Invitational with a personal-best time of 19:11.49 on the 3.1-mile course at Long Point State Park.

• Elle Noecker, Eden, swimming — Eighth grader set school records in 200-meter individual medley (2:14.19) and 100 backstroke (1:00.52) in meet against Hamburg.

• Erin Roland, Williamsville North, field hockey — Produced three goals and four assists in two victories for defending sectional champions.

• Kara Seguin, Akron, soccer — Scored five goals with an assist in two wins for Tigers. Leads Section VI with nine goals and 21 points through five games.

• Baylin Tighe, Tonawanda, soccer — Tallied five goals and three assists in two ECIC IV division victories. Has eight goals and 19 points in four games this season.

Note: Due to high volume of votes, real-time results might not display accurately.