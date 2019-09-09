Vote for the Prep Talk Boys Athlete of the Week (Sept. 9)

We are asking readers to help choose our Buffalo News Prep Talk Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Sgroi Financial.

You can vote in the poll embedded below until noon Thursday.

Each Athlete of the Week winner will be eligible for the Athlete of the Year poll conducted in the spring.

To nominate an athlete, send your suggestions to sports@buffnews.com by Sunday night.

Here are this week's candidates:

• Tyler Birdd, Iroquois, golf — Medaled at the opening Erie County Junior Series tournament by shooting 1-under par 67 at Grover Cleveland, the first sub-par round in the event’s five-year history.

• Mykell Hepburn, South Park, football — In his varsity debut, junior QB passed for 364 yards, 14 short of Sparks’ record, and three touchdowns while rushing for another 46 yards in 38-6 win over Grand Island.

• Jamel Lucas, Sweet Home, football — Totaled 334 yards (217 passing, 117 rushing) and five touchdowns (three passing, two rushing) in 40-26 win over Williamsville South, the first victory for the Panthers since 2017.

• Jon Oswald, Hamburg, soccer — Sophomore midfielder netted four goals and two assists in two victories. Has eight goals through Bulldogs’ 4-0 start.

• Teddy Payne, Clarence, volleyball — Setter made all-tournament team in helping Red Devils reach finals of 44th Eden Can-Am.

Note: Due to high volume of votes, real-time results might not display accurately.