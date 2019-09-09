UB rises in U.S. News' annual rankings of best colleges

The University at Buffalo continues to climb in the rankings of America’s best universities.

UB came in at No. 79 in the latest list of “Best Colleges,” released Monday by U.S. News & World Report.

That’s up 10 spots from last year and tied UB with four other universities: Baylor, Binghamton, Gonzaga and Indiana.

Princeton was No. 1 on the list, followed by Harvard, while Columbia, Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Yale tied for No. 3.

UB also was listed at No. 31 among public universities in the nation – up seven spots from last year – tied with Binghamton and Indiana. The University of California Los Angeles claimed the No. 1 spot.

This is an all-time high for UB in the U.S. News rankings and the sixth straight year it has landed among the Top 50 public universities in the nation, officials said.

“Our exceptional rise in the rankings of the best public and national universities reflects the profound impact that UB is having – through our scholarship, our research and our creative activity – on the region, the nation and the world,” UB President Satish Tripathi said in a prepared statement.

“While these rankings speak volumes about the robust culture of academic excellence that we foster, they also underscore our unwavering commitment to the greater good,” he said.

This is the 35th edition of the annual survey, which started the rankings craze more than three decades ago. The popular – but controversial – rankings have been both spurned and embraced by college administrators over the years, depending on where their institutions landed on the list.

U.S. News ranked nearly 1,400 colleges and universities, weighing such factors as graduation and retention rates, class size, student-faculty ratio, admission scores and per-student spending on instruction and student services.

Comprehensive colleges and universities were ranked separately by region of the country, and several local colleges made the list for the North region. They were:

• SUNY Geneseo, No. 14.

• Canisius College, tied for No. 19.

• St. Bonaventure, also No. 19.

• Niagara University, tied for No. 32.

• Alfred University, tied for No. 38.

• SUNY Fredonia, tied for No. 56.

• SUNY Buffalo State, tied for No. 104.

For value, St. Bonaventure ranked No. 3 in the North; Canisius ranked No. 5; Niagara ranked No. 7; and Alfred ranked No. 9.

D’Youville College for the first time was listed among national universities and tied for No. 254. Daemen College, also in that category, tied for No. 263.